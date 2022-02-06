Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,343 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 86,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 185,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 322,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 299,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 860,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.