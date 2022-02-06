LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 12,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

