Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Financial Review

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.60% 39.30% 10.15% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 119.87%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.56 $553.54 million $1.35 16.65 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Allbirds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

