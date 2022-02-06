Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 4.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 56,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,088,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 723.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 78.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 173.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
