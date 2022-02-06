Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

