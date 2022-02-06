Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$40.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.19 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

