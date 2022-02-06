Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIEW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in View in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in View by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in View by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIEW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 800,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

VIEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

