Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

