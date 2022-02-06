LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

