loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.