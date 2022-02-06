Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.80.

TSE L opened at C$101.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$105.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893 in the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

