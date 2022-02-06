Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $380,499.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,122,326 coins and its circulating supply is 23,046,900 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

