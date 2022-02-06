Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

