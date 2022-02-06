LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $293,603.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

