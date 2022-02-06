M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $12.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

