Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

