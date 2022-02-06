Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

