Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

