Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

