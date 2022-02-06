Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

