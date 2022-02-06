Mackay Shields LLC Sells 432 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.53 and its 200 day moving average is $289.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

