Mackay Shields LLC Sells 931 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

