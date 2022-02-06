Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 82,297 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 101.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,065,545 shares of company stock valued at $808,909,798 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 866.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

