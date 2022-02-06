Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,915 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 437,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,001,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 662,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,325,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 74,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.