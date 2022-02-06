Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,600 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

