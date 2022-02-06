Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

