Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Cut by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,389 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

