Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 82,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,932 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $22.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

