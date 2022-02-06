Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Magnite makes up about 3.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $13.89 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.