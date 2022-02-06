Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $534,000 in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

