Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. RumbleON makes up approximately 2.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

