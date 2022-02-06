Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 91,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.05 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

