Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $620,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMED. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

