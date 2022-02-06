Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 648,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 479,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

