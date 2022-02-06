ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 214,918 shares.The stock last traded at $76.13 and had previously closed at $73.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

