Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,835. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

