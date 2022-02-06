Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 155,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,508,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,949,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 639.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 310,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

