Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Acquires 21 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($198.20).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.87).

On Friday, December 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £153.34 ($206.16).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 681 ($9.16) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 695.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($11.52).

MSLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.62) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.19).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

