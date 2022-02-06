Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 5,660 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 171.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $179.55 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

