Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.75 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.49 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

