Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,891.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

