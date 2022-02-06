Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 29,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

