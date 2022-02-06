Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 134.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE opened at $568.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

