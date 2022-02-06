Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.92.

MRVL opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

