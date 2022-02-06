Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 2,227,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

