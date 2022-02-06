Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.