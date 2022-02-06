Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 720 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Regions Financial by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

