Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $54,000 in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and sold 8,990 shares worth $478,592. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $48.83 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

