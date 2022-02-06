Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 7,850 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

