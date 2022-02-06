Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.48) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £63.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.75.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile
